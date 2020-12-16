FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Joseph Joseph's Mandoline Slicer is ready for holiday meal prep at $11 (25% off) + more

-
Amazon
25% off $11

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Multi Hand-held Mandoline Slicer for $11.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the protective guards for your fingers and a non-slip design, this model will make short work of your fruit and vegetable preparations. It has three levels of thickness available as well as three styles of grip to support various ingredients for your holiday meals. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Amazon customers. More Joseph Joseph Amazon deals below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the $10 Mueller 4-in-1 Swift Julienne Vegetable Peeler or the Gourmia Mandoline Slicer & Cutting Board Set for under $9 Prime shipped. Both of these options are more than capable mandoline/vegetable cutters with solid ratings while the Mueller does away with the plastic in favor of a surgical grade stainless steel build. 

More Joseph Jospeh kitchenware deals:

Time is winding down on your shot at holiday/Black Friday pricing on an Instant Pot multi-cooker before Christmas. But you’ll also want to head over to our home goods guide for additional kitchenware deals including Bodum accessories up to 55% off, the Keurig K-Classic Pod Brewer, and more

More on the Joseph Joseph Multi Mandoline Slicer:

  • Safely and evenly slice a variety of fruit and vegetables
  • Precision food grip features three styles of grip: Pinch grip for small items; Center grip for round slices; Flat grip for longer slices
  • Three slice thickness
  • Non-slip tip and easy-grip handle
  • Protective guard keeps fingers away from blade

