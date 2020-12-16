Get a 4-pack of best-selling LED lanterns for $20, a great stocking stuffer

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers a 4-pack of Vont LED Camping Lanterns for $19.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, this 4-pack typically sells for $28 and today’s deal marks the best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This bundle includes four Vont LED lanterns that are perfect for camping or outdoor socially distant gatherings. Each one is waterproof and powered by the included batteries, which deliver up to 90-hours of runtime. These lanterns are a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 25,000 customers leaving a combined 4.8/5 star rating.

For a more affordable alternative, consider picking up this 2-pack of LED flash lights for $13. Of course, you’ll miss out on the lantern design but these flashlights are certainly more portable and won’t take up as much room. Plus, the adjustable beam design is a great feature here, too. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of illumination, don’t miss this deal on a 2-pack of solar lights for under $19. These lights are a great option for shining on your driveway, walkway, and other areas of your home. With stellar ratings and a 30% price drop, this is a great offer to check out this morning.

Vont LED Lanterns feature:

Bright & Lasting: Equipped with 30 crazy bright leds, this compact lantern cuts through 360 degrees of darkness on the stormiest, dimmest nights. Easily lights up the entire tent or room.

Compact & Lightweight: Collapsible design that reduces or increases the light as you collapse or expand the lantern. When collapsed it’s as small as your phone. Easily fits in your backpack or emergency kit.

Waterproof: Constructed with aircraft grade materials

