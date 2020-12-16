Logitech’s latest MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac falls to new low of $70, more

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac at $69.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $80, here you’re saving $10 with today’s offer being only the second price cut to date and marking a new all-time low. Logitech’s latest addition to its popular stable of MX Mac accessories launched back in September, delivering its most low-profile and compact mouse yet. Alongside the ability to be used on any surface, other notable features here include up to 70-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and Bluetooth connectivity. Not to mention Logitech FLOW support for pairing with multiple devices at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more from $68.

Other Logitech MX mice deals:

Jump over to our Mac accessories guide for some additional price cuts today on workstation upgrades and more. These LG monitors are certainly worth a look now that they’re on sale from $167, including its 34-inch Ergo UltraWide at a new all-time low. Then check out these Klipsch ProMedia Speakers for a desktop audio overhaul at $90.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for Mac features:

Master it, anywhere with MX Anywhere 3 for Mac– a compact performance mouse designed for your Mac or iPad no matter where you work – from the home office, to the cafe, to the airport lounge. The electromagnetic MagSpeed scroll wheel is faster, quieter, and more precise. A low-profile design is contoured for the shape of your hand – with silicone side grips ensure that it’s always soft to the touch.

