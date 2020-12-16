The DiscountMags 12 days of deals is now offering some great magazine subscription gifts starting from under $5 per year. If you’re still on the hunt for some simple gifts you can hand out without leaving the couch or your office chair, these subscriptions are a great idea. Starting from under $5, you can send someone a physical copy of one of the many popular titles on sale today every month for a year. Titles include everything from Wired and Men’s Health to GQ, Vogue, Golf Digest, and more. Head below the fold for additional details.

Magazine subscription gifts:

Just about all of the magazine subscription gifts in today’s sale are at the lowest price we can find, but one standout is GQ magazine at $4.95 per year with free delivery to any address every month (and an attached gift note if you choose). Regularly as much as $25, this one currently fetches $20 per year at Amazon with today’s offer being the best we can find by a long shot. GQ magazine covers everything from “fine food and drinks,” to “advice on fashion and grooming” as well as articles about “sex, style, and more.”

But be sure to browse through the rest of the 12-days of Christmas sale right here for additional deals starting from under $5 per year. We also still have a notable price drop live on The Economist magazine at up to $144 off outside of today’s sale event. Then go browse through our December Reading List and score your Amazon First Reads eBook freebies, not to mention all of these Marvel and DC graphic novels/comics from $1.

More on GQ magazine:

Magazine subscription gifts: Men enjoy reading about the best styles and hottest up-and-coming trends, so you’ll love delving into GQ magazine to get your fix. Each issue provides something for every man, from sports to photos of models, so you can enjoy reading all about the current world. GQ magazine offers tips on fine food and drinks, so you can show off your knowledge the next time you head out to a restaurant or bar with a date, and the advice on fashion and grooming will have you looking good. With columns dedicated to answering questions about sex, style, and more, you’ll be ahead of the game in the world of romance.

