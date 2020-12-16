FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Magazine subscription gifts from under $5/yr.: GQ, Wired, Men’s Health, Vogue, more

-
Mediadiscountmags
80% off Under $5

The DiscountMags 12 days of deals is now offering some great magazine subscription gifts starting from under $5 per year. If you’re still on the hunt for some simple gifts you can hand out without leaving the couch or your office chair, these subscriptions are a great idea. Starting from under $5, you can send someone a physical copy of one of the many popular titles on sale today every month for a year. Titles include everything from Wired and Men’s Health to GQ, Vogue, Golf Digest, and more. Head below the fold for additional details. 

Magazine subscription gifts:

Just about all of the magazine subscription gifts in today’s sale are at the lowest price we can find, but one standout is GQ magazine at $4.95 per year with free delivery to any address every month (and an attached gift note if you choose). Regularly as much as $25, this one currently fetches $20 per year at Amazon with today’s offer being the best we can find by a long shot. GQ magazine covers everything from “fine food and drinks,” to “advice on fashion and grooming” as well as articles about “sex, style, and more.” 

But be sure to browse through the rest of the 12-days of Christmas sale right here for additional deals starting from under $5 per year. We also still have a notable price drop live on The Economist magazine at up to $144 off outside of today’s sale event. Then go browse through our December Reading List and score your Amazon First Reads eBook freebies, not to mention all of these Marvel and DC graphic novels/comics from $1

More on GQ magazine:

Magazine subscription gifts: Men enjoy reading about the best styles and hottest up-and-coming trends, so you’ll love delving into GQ magazine to get your fix. Each issue provides something for every man, from sports to photos of models, so you can enjoy reading all about the current world. GQ magazine offers tips on fine food and drinks, so you can show off your knowledge the next time you head out to a restaurant or bar with a date, and the advice on fashion and grooming will have you looking good. With columns dedicated to answering questions about sex, style, and more, you’ll be ahead of the game in the world of romance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Madea goes on sale at Microsoft with multiple movies ju...
Apple movie sale brings Star Wars and Disney films to n...
Prime members can enjoy a 1-month AMC+ subscription for...
The Economist magazine now up to $144 off with deals fr...
Grow your reading list with up to 67% off DC digital co...
Blu-ray/4K from $4: Matrix, James Bond Ultimate Collect...
Apple starts the weekend with $5 movie sale featuring &...
Save up to 67% on Deadpool digital comics at all-time l...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $190

The Economist magazine now up to $144 off with deals from just $30 shipped (Print or Digital)

From $30 Learn More
67% off

Grow your reading list with up to 67% off DC digital comics from $1

$1 Learn More
37.5% off

Listen to over 11,000 audiobooks with Audible Plus at $5/mo. for 6-months + $10 Amazon credit

$5/mo. Learn More
20% off

Free up your router with TP-Link’s 5-Port Ethernet Switch, now $8 Prime shipped

$8 Learn More
Orig. $200

Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 captures porch pirates in the act at $70 (Pre-owned, Orig. $200)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $200

Razer’s latest Opus ANC Headphones drop to all-time low at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $90

MyProtein’s vegan blend sees rare price drop: 6.6-lbs. for $36 shipped (Reg. $90)

$36 Learn More
Up to 72.5% off

TunnelBear secures your online browsing from snooping ISPs at up to 72.5% off from $2.75/mo.

From $2.75/mo. Learn More