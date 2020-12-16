MyProtein’s vegan blend sees rare price drop: 6.6-lbs. for $36 shipped (Reg. $90)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-pounds of its Vegan Protein Blend for $36 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-pound packages to your cart and apply code VB36 at checkout. Regularly $30 a pop or $90 for 6.6-pounds worth, today’s offer is $54 in savings and a perfect time to stock up. This is one of the first notable price drops we have tracked on the vegan MyProtein powder as well. Completely dairy-free, this “all-natural” blend has over 21-grams of protein per serving (pea isolate and brown rice protein) and is “packed” with essential amino acids. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Another popular vegan protein powder solution comes by way of the Orgain organic plant-based options. You can score the 2.03-pound container for even less than today’s lead deal at $27. While not as much in terms of pounds, this highly-rated option is certainly worth a try if you’re looking to get in the plant-based protein powder game.

We also still have a solid deal available on Pure Protein shakes at nearly 50% off and you can give Apple Fitness+ a try for 2-months at no-cost right now. We also have some price drops available on workout tech like today’s Gold Box Sony WF-SP800N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphone offer, Apple’s AirPods Pro, and even more in our headphones and sports/fitness guides.

More on the MyProtein Vegan Protein Blend:

Completely free from dairy, this all-natural blend is packed with essential amino acids and over 21g protein per serving for people training on a plant-based diet. With pea protein isolate and brown rice protein, our Vegan blend is a high-protein shake created to help achieve your fitness goals.

