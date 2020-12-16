PDP’s backlit Xbox Remote returns to $15, more gaming discounts from $10 (Up to 50% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered some notable PDP gaming accessory discounts up to 50% off. Our top pick is the PDP Talon Media Remote Control for Xbox for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This officially-licensed remote aims to make your Xbox One or newer Microsoft console behave more like a set top box, helping reduce the number of devices taking up space in your living room. It also can control your TV, allowing you to fumble less often for other remotes. Motion-activated backlighting takes things a step further than most competition, allowing you to see buttons even when it’s dark. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more PDP discounts priced from $10.

More deals:

While not related to consoles, PC gamers may want to catch up on the news that the addition of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass for PC has been delayed. The debut was slated for yesterday but at the last minute Microsoft announced that it would be pushed back to 2021. Find more details in our coverage. Also, Google Stadia is now up and running on iPhone.

PDP Talon Media Remote Control for Xbox features:

Multipurpose remote controls your Xbox One system, TV, Blu ray and Streaming media applications

Soft rubberized texture with TV controls, (volume, channel, mute) D pad, A,B,X,Y, and numeric buttons control

Motion activated backlighting helps you locate buttons in the dark

Officially licensed by Microsoft; Electronics general compatibility: Video game consoles

