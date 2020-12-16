Ralph Lauren’s Joy of Gifting Event takes 40% off pullovers, jackets, accessories, more from $7

Ralph Lauren is currently offering 40% off select styles during its Joy of Gifting Event. Discount is applied at checkout. All orders receive free standard delivery. Look polished all season long with the Estate-Rib Quarter-Zip Pullover. This style is currently marked down to $54 and originally was priced at $100. It can be paired with jeans, khakis, or joggers alike and you can choose from several color options. I also love that it can be layered during the cold weather season under vests or jackets too. However, if you want to finish your look at Ralph Lauren, it would look perfect with the Stretch Straight Fit Chino Pants that are also marked down to $51 and originally were priced at $99. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Ralph Lauren and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more sales from top brands today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

