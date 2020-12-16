FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razor’s E Prime Air electric scooter goes 15 MPH for 40-minutes at $191 off

$191 off $199

Walmart is offering the Razor E Prime Air Electric Scooter for $199 shipped. For comparison, Kohl’s has it listed at $390, third-party sellers on Amazon have it going for around $225, and similar models fetch $264 right now. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re looking for a great way to let your kids cruise around outdoors once it warms up, this is a fantastic choice. You’ll find that this scooter can reach up to 15 MPH and will run for around 40-minutes on a single charge. You can even use it to run to the corner market or just around the neighborhood with ease, as it has a maximum capacity of 200-pounds. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Have smaller kids? Well, the Swagtron Swagger 8 Folding Electric Scooter is a great alternative. You’ll find it costs $149 at Amazon right now and supports riders up to 150-pounds. Also sporting maximum speeds of 15 MPH, this scooter can go up to 10-miles or 3-hours on a single charge, meaning you’ll have to plug-in less often.

However, ditching the built-in electric motor is a fantastic way to save some serious cash. The Razor A2 Kick Scooter comes in at $39 on Amazon, making it a great gift for getting your kids outside once warmer weather rolls around. I had many scooters similar to this one growing up and absolutely loved riding them around.

Razor E Prime Air Electric Scooter features:

  • Maximum speed: 15 mph
  • Run time: up to 40 minutes of continuous use
  • Distance: Up to 7.5 miles (12 km) on a single charge
  • Motor: Kick-to-start, high-torque, brushless, hub-driven
  • Throttle: Electronic, thumb-activated, variable-speed, paddle controlled
  • Brake: Electronic, thumb-activated paddle and rear-fender controlled

