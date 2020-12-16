FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 captures porch pirates in the act at $70 (Pre-owned, Orig. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in pre-owned condition for $69.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally selling for $200, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in a while, with our last mention being $80 for a refurbished model around a week or so ago. The holidays always bring more packages to our porches, and thieves know it. Adding a video doorbell to your home is the best way to both deter thieves or catch them in the act. Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 features 1080p recording and offers motion-detection with notifications. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Note: These are pre-owned Video Doorbells, and cosmetic imperfections may be present, but Woot includes a 90-day warranty with your purchase.

Given that you’re saving quite a bit with today’s lead deal, be sure to put that to use and pick up a spare battery. If your Video Doorbell 2 will live in an area that doesn’t offer wired power, then you’ll be relying on a battery to keep things going. Having a spare ensures that you won’t have any downtime once the battery dies, meaning your home will always be protected.

Ready to secure the rest of your home? Well, Arlo’s new Ultra 2 HomeKit camera system is back down to its all-time low. Right now, you’ll save $100 from its normal going rate, bringing with it HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant compatibility.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

  • 1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.
  • Get notifications whenever motion is detected by adjusting your motion zones.
  • With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.
  • Easily setup your Ring Video Doorbell 2 by connecting to wifi via the Ring app and mounting in your desired location.

