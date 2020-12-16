FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Free up your router with TP-Link’s 5-Port Ethernet Switch, now $8 Prime shipped

-
AmazonTP-LinkNetworking
20% off $8

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 5-Port Fast 10/100 Ethernet Switch for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked since 2015. Wireless networks are convenient, but can get annoying very quickly when unreliability strikes. While most routers have Ethernet ports on the back, there are typically only a few available. In fact, many modern mesh routers only have one or two. While this switch doesn’t offer Gigabit speeds, it’s still a solid choice for hooking up smart home hubs from Philips Hue, Lutron, and others. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings will help pay for two 6-foot Ethernet cables at $8. Even if you have all the cables you need now, having a couple of backups is bound to come in handy. With nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews to date, these still manage to garner a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you have several smart home hubs, an easy way to keep cables organized is with DYMO’s wall-mountable LetraTag Label Maker. It’s currently available for 30% off, allowing you to scoop it up for $20. Whenever I have a lot of cables going into a hub, I tend to attach labels so management is always quick and easy down the road.

  • Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed
  • Connectivity to your router or modem router for additional wired connections
  • 5 10/100 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

TP-Link

Networking

About the Author

Razer’s latest Opus ANC Headphones drop to all-ti...
SanDisk’s 256GB USB-C Flash Drive arrives by Chri...
Wrap this 7-inch Fortnite collectible playset up for un...
PDP’s backlit Xbox Remote returns to $15, more ga...
Fitbit’s latest Inspire 2 packs 10-day battery, s...
Enjoy HomeKit Adaptive Lighting with 3 color Philips Hu...
Lenovo’s matte-black 17-inch Armored Backpack hit...
Logitech’s latest MX Anywhere 3 Mouse for Mac fal...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh Wi-Fi System falls to $140 (Save 22%), more from $13

$13 Learn More
40% off

HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock sports 100W charging, Ethernet, DisplayPort, more at $150 (40% off)

$150 Learn More
New low

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System sees first price cut to $175

$175 Learn More
Reg. $600

WD’s 4TB My Cloud Pro NAS is ideal for Plex and more at $450 (Save up to 25%)

$450 Learn More

Green Deals: 4-pack Solar LED Outdoor Lights $22, more

Learn More
Orig. $200

Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 captures porch pirates in the act at $70 (Pre-owned, Orig. $200)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $200

Razer’s latest Opus ANC Headphones drop to all-time low at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $90

MyProtein’s vegan blend sees rare price drop: 6.6-lbs. for $36 shipped (Reg. $90)

$36 Learn More