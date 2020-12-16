Free up your router with TP-Link’s 5-Port Ethernet Switch, now $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the TP-Link 5-Port Fast 10/100 Ethernet Switch for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked since 2015. Wireless networks are convenient, but can get annoying very quickly when unreliability strikes. While most routers have Ethernet ports on the back, there are typically only a few available. In fact, many modern mesh routers only have one or two. While this switch doesn’t offer Gigabit speeds, it’s still a solid choice for hooking up smart home hubs from Philips Hue, Lutron, and others. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings will help pay for two 6-foot Ethernet cables at $8. Even if you have all the cables you need now, having a couple of backups is bound to come in handy. With nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews to date, these still manage to garner a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you have several smart home hubs, an easy way to keep cables organized is with DYMO’s wall-mountable LetraTag Label Maker. It’s currently available for 30% off, allowing you to scoop it up for $20. Whenever I have a lot of cables going into a hub, I tend to attach labels so management is always quick and easy down the road.

TP-Link 5-Port Fast Ethernet Switch features:

Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed

Connectivity to your router or modem router for additional wired connections

5 10/100 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

