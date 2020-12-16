Feel like Superman with Walabot’s In-Wall Imager at $49 (Save 28%)

Amazon is offering the Walabot In-Wall Imager for $49.15 shipped. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked since February. This in-wall imager takes the guesswork out of where studs, pipes, and wiring may be. This is great for many upcoming DIY projects that linger around the house, making them much easier to accomplish by helping you make less mistakes that you’d otherwise need to patch up along the way. iOS users should bear in mind that this Walabot product works with Android devices only. Rated 4/5 stars.

If the deal above isn’t for you, have a look at this 4-in-1 Electronic Stud Finder for $28. It tops Amazon’s best-seller list, partly in thanks to its all-in-one design that can detect wood beam, joists, metal, and electrical wires. With nearly 20,000 Amazon reviews, it currently averages a 4.2/5 star rating.

Oh, and since you’re here, you may want to take a moment and scope out yesterday’s roundup of SKIL, DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and WORX tool deals. Discounts are priced as low as $64, allowing you to cash in on up to 43% of savings. These deals allow you to expand your capabilities while keeping spending in check.

Walabot In-Wall Imager features:

Detects wood & metal studs, PVC & metal pipes, electric cables and wires inside walls

Uses cutting-edge radar technology to see inside drywall

Scans up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) deep into your walls

Works with Android phones running Android 6. 0 and above with USB on-the-go (OTG).

Not compatible with iPhone and iPads and tablets

