AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite 360 + 6-seed salad kit now $100 (Today only, Reg. up to $170)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the stainless steel AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 for $99.95 shipped. Regularly around $170+ direct and at Amazon, this model goes for $128 via Home Depot and is now at the lowest we can find. This model can support up to six plants at once and doesn’t require much more than adding some water to the reservoir and turning it on. Providing year-round fresh herbs and veggies, today’s deal also includes a 6-pod heirloom salad kit with Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue, Parris Island, Marvel of 4 season, Rouge D’iver and Red Sail, as well as a bottle of plant nutrients. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can customize your crop further with one of the many AeroGarden seed pod kits available for this grower starting from around $14 Prime shipped. Those include everything from herbs and cherry tomatoes to salsa kits and more.

But for even more affordable growing system, check out the deal we spotted last night on the AeroGarden Sprout indoor grower. Now 30% off at $70, this is one of the most affordable ways to bring a highly-rated indoor garden home right now. And then head over to our home goods guide for additional deals on DIY tool kits, heaters, kitchenware, lighting, holiday decor, and much more.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360:

During this deal only, get your AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack-in. Our fastest growing seed kits will have you harvesting fresh salads right from your kitchen counter in no time! No more trips to the grocery store needed. 6 pre-seeded grow pods including Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue, Parris Island, Marvel of 4 season, Rouge D’iver and Red Sail & a 3oz bottle of our patented, all natural Plant Nutrients (enough for a full season of growth).

