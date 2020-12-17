FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh those aging bed sheets for the holidays: 4-piece sets from $32 at Amazon (Up to 30% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsCalifornia Design Den
30% off From $32

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, California Design Den (99% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its cotton sheet sets. You can score the 4-piece 100% Cotton Pure White Queen Sheet Set for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $44, today’s offer is matching the previous deal price and is the lowest we can find. This 400-thread count sheet set includes one flat sheet, a deep pocket fitted under layer, an a pair of standard pillowcases. Featuring a soft sateen weave, these sheets are “woven to be long-lasting, ultra-soft, and authentic, unlike cheap microfiber sheets with a lower thread count.” Rated 4+ stars from an impressive 25,000+ Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

If you don’t need an entirely new sheet set, it might still be a good idea to refresh those aging pillowcases, or add a couple more to your new bundle. The AmazonBasics 400 Thread Count Cotton Pillow Cases go for $13 Prime shipped and carry stellar ratings. These 2-packs come in variety of color options to match your decor as well. 

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box sale for additional bedding deals including 600-thread count sheet sets and more. 

If it’s an entire bed frame or mattress upgrade you’re after, we have deals on those too. Amazon’s latest Zinus bed deals are priced as low as $33 and you can browse through everything right here. Go scoop up a new bed for your furry friend at 25% off while you’re at it as well.  

More on the California Design Den Sheet Sets:

New Better & Improved Version – If you love luxury and durability of hotel bed sheets and the look of crisp pillowcases, you’ll adore our Breathable Queen Sheets, 400-thread-count. We use yarns made with 100% long staple cotton fiber and a gorgeous sateen weave. Our eco-friendly sheets retain softness for a lifetime and resist fading. Indulge in soft bed sheets with detailed hem, available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, King and Cal King sizes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

California Design Den

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score an Apple Watch sport band for just $5 in various ...
Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Sp...
Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bund...
Withings Body Smart Scale works with Apple Health at a ...
Home Depot ‘Last Chance Sale’ takes up to 4...
Kindle eBook gifts starting from $1 for today only: Ste...
Finish your DEWALT shopping at up to 30% off today via ...
Samsung’s Galaxy A51 Smartphone is even more affo...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
50% off

Clarks takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 40% off sale styles from $30

+ extra 40% off Learn More
30% off

Score an Apple Watch sport band for just $5 in various styles

$5 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker $19 (Save 24%), more

$5 Learn More

[Update: Day 17] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Ticket to Earth, Among the Stars, Homo Machina, more

FREE+ Learn More
New lows

Score new all-time lows on Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro Drones with up to $566 off

$566 off Learn More
50% off

Levi’s End of Season Sale offers up to 50% off popular denim from $30, more

From $30 Learn More