Refresh those aging bed sheets for the holidays: 4-piece sets from $32 at Amazon (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, California Design Den (99% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its cotton sheet sets. You can score the 4-piece 100% Cotton Pure White Queen Sheet Set for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $44, today’s offer is matching the previous deal price and is the lowest we can find. This 400-thread count sheet set includes one flat sheet, a deep pocket fitted under layer, an a pair of standard pillowcases. Featuring a soft sateen weave, these sheets are “woven to be long-lasting, ultra-soft, and authentic, unlike cheap microfiber sheets with a lower thread count.” Rated 4+ stars from an impressive 25,000+ Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you don’t need an entirely new sheet set, it might still be a good idea to refresh those aging pillowcases, or add a couple more to your new bundle. The AmazonBasics 400 Thread Count Cotton Pillow Cases go for $13 Prime shipped and carry stellar ratings. These 2-packs come in variety of color options to match your decor as well.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box sale for additional bedding deals including 600-thread count sheet sets and more.

If it’s an entire bed frame or mattress upgrade you’re after, we have deals on those too. Amazon’s latest Zinus bed deals are priced as low as $33 and you can browse through everything right here. Go scoop up a new bed for your furry friend at 25% off while you’re at it as well.

More on the California Design Den Sheet Sets:

New Better & Improved Version – If you love luxury and durability of hotel bed sheets and the look of crisp pillowcases, you’ll adore our Breathable Queen Sheets, 400-thread-count. We use yarns made with 100% long staple cotton fiber and a gorgeous sateen weave. Our eco-friendly sheets retain softness for a lifetime and resist fading. Indulge in soft bed sheets with detailed hem, available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, King and Cal King sizes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!