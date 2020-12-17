New or existing users can watch SEAL Team, Bull, more with 1-month FREE of CBS All Access

CBS All Access is offering a 1-month FREE trial when you use the code HOLIDAY at checkout. This offer is valid for new, returning, and existing customers. Today’s deal will save you up to $10, and CBS normally only offers a 1-week trial of its service for new customers. Out of all streaming services, CBS All Access is likely my favorite just because many of my must-watch shows are available on CBS. Recently, Bull and SEAL Team started back and I absolutely love watching them. Plus, you can stream NCIS, FBI, Star Trek, and much more here 24/7 on your smart TV platform of choice. CBS All Access also works on iPad, iPhone, and even from your desktop, ensuring that you can access your subscription from any device. Learn more about CBS All Access here.

Of course, if you’ve yet to pick up a quality streaming media player, well, we’ve got you covered. Right now we’re tracking the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $130 and the higher-end NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro at $179. Both are capable of 4K HDR playback and leverage Android TV and Google Assistant for the interface and operating system.

However, you could, of course, opt for the Roku Premiere at $27 on Amazon and save some serious cash if you don’t already have a way to stream CBS All Access. While much more budget-focused than the NVIDIA options above, you’ll still find 4K HDR playback available here. Really, you’re missing out on the Android TV system as well as the gaming capabilities that NVIDIA offers.

CBS All Access:

Ready. Set. Binge! We’ve made it easier than ever to access the shows you love from America’s #1 network – live and on demand! Catch up on fan favorites like NCIS, The Young and the Restless and Madam Secretary, stream exciting new comedies & dramas or discover something you’ve never seen before!

