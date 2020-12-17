FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker with air fry lid falls to $90 for today only (Reg. up to $200)

Reg. $135+ $90

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker for $89.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $200 at Best Buy, this model can go for around $135 or more at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low as well. This multi-cooker supports everything from pressure and slow cooking to searing, steaming, and more. It also includes a removable air fry lid for that golden crispy finish without all of the oil, and 15 one-touch preset cooking programs. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

While you won’t find air fry models, we do have some great deals live on Instant Pot multi-cookers right now with options starting from $49, or nearly half the price of today’s Crock-Pot. Be sure to browse through these Black Friday hangover deals for some of the best prices of the year on the popular Instant Pot cookers. 

Head over you our home goods for additional discounted kitchenware, DIY tool kits, bakeware, bed sheets, and much more. Don’t forget to score some sweet under-cabinet lighting while it’s on sale as well. 

More on the Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker:

  • An all-in-one appliance that lets you Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Brown/Sear, Sauté, Steam, and now finish off foods to crispy perfection
  • Removeable Crisping Lid allows for a crispy finish to be added to all dishes—including rotisserie chicken, ribs, and more! 
  • Make healthy meals at a fraction of the time that traditional cooking requires with convenient one-touch meal settings
  • Manual Pressure function lets you set any cooking time at either high or low pressure, allowing you to customize recipes

