elago AirPods Duo silicone case bring color to your earbuds at $6

-
Amazon
Reg. $8 $6

Amazon offers the elago AirPods Duo Silicone Case for $5.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d pay $12 at elago direct and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re an avid AirPods user, you know how easy it is to dirty the case. Go with elago’s Duo silicone wrap and add a splash of color while also enjoying some extra protection. This particular sleeve from elago comes with interchangeable tops for varying looks. Be sure to note that while this case is compatible with all AirPods, the wireless charging indicator is not visible on the second-generation model. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 800 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the colorful design and elago branding for this third-party alternative at $5. It does include a carabiner, which is great if you’d like to tote around your AirPods with easy access on a backpack. Also includes a few other accessories like silicone eartips for a secure fit. A pretty good deal overall if you’re willing to sacrifice the bright colors above. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 19,000 Amazon reviewers.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals as we start a new week. That includes a great batch of discounts on iPad Smart Keyboards that are on sale from $99. You can also save on iPad mini 5, which is currently discounted down to $350 with savings totaling $49. There’s also a great price drop this morning on the latest Mac mini as part of this same promotion at B&H.

elago AirPods case features:

Case fits perfectly with Wired and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. Front LED for Wireless Charging Case is not visible while charging. Case supports wireless charging. Add color to your AirPods with two different color caps. Fits your AirPods charging case perfectly and have access to all functions of the AirPods charging case without any interfere from the silicone case.

