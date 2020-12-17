Joseph Joseph steel soap dispenser and dish rack combo now $44 shipped (Reg. $60+)

Macy’s is now offering the Joseph Joseph Hygienic Soap Dispenser and Smart Dish Rack Set for $44.19 shipped when you apply coupon code GIVE during checkout. Regularly $75 at Macy’s and more like $60 on Amazon, today’s offer is the best price we can find and the lowest we have tracked on this bundle. This combo set will upgrade your kitchen sink space in one fell swoop with an attractive dish rack and soap dispenser. The dish rack has a 2-part sliding tray to hold more items when needed, draining spout, chopping board rail, and an adjustable cutlery holder. Both items feature a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish with the 12-ounce soap dispenser including a transparent window so you know when it’s time to refill. The whole package ships with a 2-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating on Amazon. More details below.

If it’s just a simple dish rack you’re after for when you need some extra space (like over the holidays), consider this Joseph Joseph Flip-Up Drain Board with a fold-out dish rack instead. It sells for $15 Prime shipped on Amazon, arrives before Christmas (as of the time of writing), and carries a 4+ star rating from over 930 Amazon customers.

Today’s most notable kitchenware deals include the Keurig K-Select K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, this Calphalon Countertop Safe Bakeware set, and Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker, along with all of these ongoing Instant Pot cooker price drops. But you’ll want to dive into our home goods deal hub for even more offers on essentials, tool sets, and our last-minute tips on scoring some nice wrapping paper in-time for the big day.

More on the Joseph Joseph Soap Dispenser + Dish Rack Set:

Organize your sink space with this set of two innovative designs from Joseph Joseph. The Smart Dish Rack quickly expands your dish drying space when needed, and the Hygienic Soap Dispenser operates with the simple touch of a wrist or forearm.

