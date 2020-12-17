FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kindle eBook gifts starting from $1 for today only: Stephen King, George Orwell, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a massive selection of Kindle eBooks at up to 80% off. With deals starting from just $1, this is a great time to fill up your Kindle library or to score some last-minute digital gifts on highly-rated books without leaving the couch. On most of the book listings on sale today, you’ll find a “Buy for others” box directly below the add to cart section. This will allow you send the book to anyone, or groups of folks, on the date of your choosing with a nice gift note attached. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of our top picks and remember to grab your Amazon First Reads eBook freebies

Today’s eBook deals:

Another great way to score some reading gifts in a safe and socially distant manner is the 12-days of magazine deals. You’ll find loads of top-tier titles starting from under $5 per year right here. You can also grab some Marvel and DC graphic novels/comics from $1 and dive into our our December Reading List for more ideas. 

More on Stephen King’s On Writing:

“Long live the King” hailed Entertainment Weekly upon publication of Stephen King’s On Writing. Part memoir, part master class by one of the bestselling authors of all time, this superb volume is a revealing and practical view of the writer’s craft, comprising the basic tools of the trade every writer must have. King’s advice is grounded in his vivid memories from childhood through his emergence as a writer, from his struggling early career to his widely reported, near-fatal accident in 1999

