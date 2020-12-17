This rechargeable LED bike light never needs a change of batteries at under $15

SZ Byssens (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Bestargot Rechargeable LED Bike Light for $14.93 Prime shipped with the code 2RQV8ASP at checkout. Today’s deal saves you $10, which amounts to a 40% discount from its normal going rate. If you’re someone who loves to ride bikes, then ensuring you’re visible at night and can see ahead is crucial to safe riding. You’ll find that the LED lights here provide ample illumination for you to see the road ahead, as well as cars or other bikers to see you from behind. Plus, you won’t ever have to change the batteries as it’s USB rechargeable. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the built-in rechargeability and save some extra cash. This LED light also includes both the head and tail lights for just $10 Prime shipped right now. The main thing to remember here is that you’ll have to change the batteries every 80 hours, give or take.

If you already have the lights situated on your bike, we’ve got another must-have. Check out this phone mount that goes on your handlebars. It’ll help you keep track of your location, speed, direction, and even music or messages while riding. It holds your smartphone securely so it won’t go flying when you hit a bump, and comes in at just $10.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Bestargot LED Bike Light features:

The charging time is shortened by 50% or more compared to other models, the 3 parts indicator to notify the switch part of the remaining battery power is install led so that the remaining power Never Buy Battery Again ! All you need is a USB cord (included!) and a power source to recharge (Computer, laptop or a cellphone charger) At least 4 hours in STRONG mode, Light up your night.

