Save up to $105 when you bundle Ring’s Stick Up Cam, and both a 3rd and 4th Gen Echo Dot

Best Buy is offering the Ring Indoor/Outdoor Stick Up Camera bundled with an Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) for $84.99 shipped. Add an additional Echo Dot (4th Gen.) for $10 more by clicking the “Hot offer” button just under the $85 price on the page. For comparison, the camera normally goes for $100, a 3rd Gen Echo Dot is $25 right now, and the 4th Gen goes for $30 (but can cost up to $50 when not on sale.) Today’s deal saves you up to $105 from the MSRP of all devices and is the best available. You’ll find that the Stick Up Cam is entirely wire-free, meaning you won’t have to plug it in for power or the Internet. Plus, the two speakers can really expand your smart home easily. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Wyze Cam Outdoor. While it doesn’t include two smart speakers, you’ll find that it offers up to 6-months of battery life on a single charge. Plus, it’s compatible with both Alexa and Assistant smart home platforms, making it a great option for any household. Coming in at $59, this is a great alternative for keeping an eye on your home on a budget.

Put your new smart speakers to work when picking up TP-Link’s smart bulbs, which are on sale from $12. Savings of up to 30% are available here, and you’ll find a few different styles to choose from. These bulbs are also compatible with both Assistant or Alexa, making great use of the smart speakers in today’s lead deal.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery features:

Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere.

Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack.

Lets you see, hear and speak to people on camera from your phone, tablet or PC.

Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected.

Lets you check in on your home any time with Live View on-demand video.

