FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $105 when you bundle Ring’s Stick Up Cam, and both a 3rd and 4th Gen Echo Dot

-
Best BuySmart HomeRing
From $85

Best Buy is offering the Ring Indoor/Outdoor Stick Up Camera bundled with an Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) for $84.99 shipped. Add an additional Echo Dot (4th Gen.) for $10 more by clicking the “Hot offer” button just under the $85 price on the page. For comparison, the camera normally goes for $100, a 3rd Gen Echo Dot is $25 right now, and the 4th Gen goes for $30 (but can cost up to $50 when not on sale.) Today’s deal saves you up to $105 from the MSRP of all devices and is the best available. You’ll find that the Stick Up Cam is entirely wire-free, meaning you won’t have to plug it in for power or the Internet. Plus, the two speakers can really expand your smart home easily. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Wyze Cam Outdoor. While it doesn’t include two smart speakers, you’ll find that it offers up to 6-months of battery life on a single charge. Plus, it’s compatible with both Alexa and Assistant smart home platforms, making it a great option for any household. Coming in at $59, this is a great alternative for keeping an eye on your home on a budget.

Put your new smart speakers to work when picking up TP-Link’s smart bulbs, which are on sale from $12. Savings of up to 30% are available here, and you’ll find a few different styles to choose from. These bulbs are also compatible with both Assistant or Alexa, making great use of the smart speakers in today’s lead deal.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery features:

  • Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere.
  • Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack.
  • Lets you see, hear and speak to people on camera from your phone, tablet or PC.
  • Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected.
  • Lets you check in on your home any time with Live View on-demand video.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Ring

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Google Pixel Buds are on sale for Christmas from $140 o...
Heat Storm Wi-Fi Infrared Heater strikes new Amazon low...
TP-Link’s filament and color smart light bulbs ar...
Ultraloq’s U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock has six ways to ...
Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 captures porch pirates in...
Enjoy HomeKit Adaptive Lighting with 3 color Philips Hu...
Arlo’s new Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system returns to a...
Add four TP-Link Smart Plugs to your home this holiday ...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 46% off

Save up to 46% when you bundle Amazon’s all-new Echo with two Hue Bulbs at $70

$70 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $26

Best-selling Wyze Cam returns to 2020 Amazon low at $20 (Save 23%)

$20 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Amazon: New Echo from $29, Fire TV Stick Lite $18, more

Learn More

Amazon Black Friday unveiled: Save on new Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, much more

Learn More
FREE

Right now you can score 3-months of MyPanera+ Coffee for absolutely FREE (Save $27)

Save $27 Learn More
$140 or less

Google Pixel Buds are on sale for Christmas from $140 or less (Reg. up to $179)

Up to $50 off Learn More

Fan-made 5,000-piece LEGO Razer Crest gives us a look at what to expect from a UCS model

Read more Learn More