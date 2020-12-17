FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prepare for snow with this top-rated cordless 48V blower for $259 (Reg. $310+)

-
Reg. $310+ $259

Amazon offers the Snow Joe 48V Cordless Electric Snow Blower Kit for $259 shipped. That’s down from the usual $340 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features a 20-inch blade width, which is perfect for smaller driveways and sidewalks. The great thing about this bundle is that you’ll receive two 4Ah batteries as well, which is a big benefit of this kit. You don’t want to get caught running out of juice midway through your snow blowing session, so having a pair of batteries on-hand is another bonus. You’ll also receive a dual battery charger, so you can power up both at the same time. Best of all? No oil or gas to fuss with. Rated 4/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the Snow Joe 2-in-1 Snow Broom for $16. As a comparison, it typically goes for $20 elsewhere. This snow broom is a great option for cleaning up front steps, car windshields, and more. It features an adjustable design and a built-in ice scraper, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While winter is upon us, this is a great time to score some off-season savings and gear up for next spring on energy-savings accessories. Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for even more price drops to enjoy this holiday season. That includes a pair of robust outdoor solar lights designed to illuminate your space for under $19.

Snow Joe Electric Cordless Blower features:

  • POWERFUL: 1200 W brushless motor clears up to 14 tons of snow per charge
  • DURABLE: 4-blade rubber-tipped Steel auger clears a path 20” wide x 10” deep in a single pass
  • ADJUSTABLE: Adjustable chute crank rotates Chute up to 180º to throw snow up to 20 ft away in any direction
  • LED LIGHT: 2 W LED headlight lights up the night for safer nighttime clearing

