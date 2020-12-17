Amazon networking sale from $10: 10/100 switches, PoE Gigabit, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, more

Amazon is offering the Tenda 8-port 10/100 Ethernet Switch for $9.99 Prime shipped. Normally $15, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before and is the best available. While this doesn’t offer gigabit speeds, not everything needs that type of transfer rate. In fact, most smart home networking gear is 10/100 already, meaning a gigabit switch is overkill. This allows you to further expand your wired smart home gear without taking up the faster ports on your existing switch. Plus, the sleek black and white design will blend into your decor and not stand out like other designs. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for other great networking deals.

More networking deals:

Regardless of what networking gear you pick up today, be sure to grab an extra Ethernet cable or two. This 2-foot Cat6 cable from Monoprice is perfect for hooking up smart home gear thanks to its short, but not too short length. Plus, At around $2.50 on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer purchase to get a few.

Tenda 8-port 10/100 Ethernet Switch features:

Plug-and-play – Easy setup with no configuration or software required

Nice & small The S108 is 5 in x 2 in, taking up minimal space while delivering maximum efficiency

Ethernet splitter – Provides quick and Easy connectivity to your router and/or modem, Offering additional wired connections for your laptop, gaming console, printer, etc…

8 port Fast Ethernet – features eight 10/100 Mbps auto-negotiating RJ45 ports to greatly expand your network capacity and supports Auto MDI/MDIX

