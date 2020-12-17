FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon networking sale from $10: 10/100 switches, PoE Gigabit, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, more

-
AmazonNetworkingTenda
Save now From $10

Amazon is offering the Tenda 8-port 10/100 Ethernet Switch for $9.99 Prime shipped. Normally $15, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before and is the best available. While this doesn’t offer gigabit speeds, not everything needs that type of transfer rate. In fact, most smart home networking gear is 10/100 already, meaning a gigabit switch is overkill. This allows you to further expand your wired smart home gear without taking up the faster ports on your existing switch. Plus, the sleek black and white design will blend into your decor and not stand out like other designs. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for other great networking deals.

More networking deals:

Regardless of what networking gear you pick up today, be sure to grab an extra Ethernet cable or two. This 2-foot Cat6 cable from Monoprice is perfect for hooking up smart home gear thanks to its short, but not too short length. Plus, At around $2.50 on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer purchase to get a few.

Tenda 8-port 10/100 Ethernet Switch features:

  • Plug-and-play – Easy setup with no configuration or software required
  • Nice & small The S108 is 5 in x 2 in, taking up minimal space while delivering maximum efficiency
  • Ethernet splitter – Provides quick and Easy connectivity to your router and/or modem, Offering additional wired connections for your laptop, gaming console, printer, etc…
  • 8 port Fast Ethernet – features eight 10/100 Mbps auto-negotiating RJ45 ports to greatly expand your network capacity and supports Auto MDI/MDIX

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

Tenda

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add Skagen Holst to your timepiece collection at $40 of...
Harman Kardon’s Aura Studio 3 Speaker returns to ...
Snag Aurora’s 8-Sheet Paper and Credit Card Shred...
Save up to 40% on Fujifilm instant cameras, printers, a...
Crock-Pot Express Crisp Multi-Cooker with air fry lid f...
Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware set hits Ama...
Amazon offering up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel, j...
Refresh those aging bed sheets for the holidays: 4-piec...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh Wi-Fi System falls to $140 (Save 22%), more from $13

$13 Learn More
20% off

Free up your router with TP-Link’s 5-Port Ethernet Switch, now $8 Prime shipped

$8 Learn More
New low

Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System sees first price cut to $175

$175 Learn More
30% off

Add Skagen Holst to your timepiece collection at $40 off, more Amazon discounts from $66

From $66 Learn More
Reg. $90+

Keurig K-Select K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker hits one of the best 2020 prices yet at $60 (Reg. $90+)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $300

Harman Kardon’s Aura Studio 3 Speaker returns to all-time low at $240 (Save 20%)

$240 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower (Tool-only) $186, more

Learn More
Save 34%

Snag Aurora’s 8-Sheet Paper and Credit Card Shredder for $26.50 (Save 34%, Amazon low)

$26.50 Learn More