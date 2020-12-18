Today at Amazon we have spotted a number of notable last-minute Crayola gift deals starting from around $11. You can now score the Crayola Kids Mini Wooden Art Easel & Supplies set for $31.49 shipped. Regularly $45, today’s deal is 30% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. An ideal gift for art-minded youngsters, Amazon is still listing this deal as arriving for Christmas (at the time of writing). This set comes with the easel itself (28.4- by 18.9- by 3.6-inches) as well as a 12-pack of colored chalk, three washable dry erase markers, and an eraser. The dual-sided white board supports both of the included writing utensils and is magnetic, “adding yet another fun way to play.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more Crayola gift deals from $11.

More last-minute Crayola gift deals:

Prefer to stick with the STEM-focused kids’ gifts? This morning’s Gold Box sale on Osmo STEM toys for iPad and Fire tablet starts at $28. And we also have some notable LEGO building kit deals to keep their brains working right here starting from $12, not to mention ongoing coverage of LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars.

More on the Crayola Kids Wooden Art Easel & Supplies:

MINI ART EASEL FOR KIDS: Includes 1 Wooden Height-Adjustable Floor Easel (L: 28. 4in/W: 18. 9in/H: 3. 6in), 12 Count Colored Chalk, 3 Washable Dry Erase Fine Line Markers, and 1 Eraser.

EASEL ART SUPPLIES: Kids will start creating works of art right out of the box with the included Crayola Markers and Chalk!

KIDS CHALKBOARDS & MAGNETIC DRY ERASE BOARD: This dual-sided whiteboard and chalkboard easel lets kids create in a variety of fun mediums. Plus, the dry erase side of the easel is magnetic, adding yet another fun way to play.

