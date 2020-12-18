FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 50% off Greenworks electric snow blowers from $100

-
AmazonGreen DealsGreenWorks
Up to 50% From $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Greenworks Electric Snow Blowers. Free shipping is available for all with deals starting at $100. Our top pick is the Greenworks Pro 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $239.20. As a comparison, it originally sold for $449 but trends around $375 more recently. Greenworks is known as one of the best electric outdoor tool brands. This 80V model sports up to 45-minutes of run-time with a 20-inch clearing path. The 180-degree chute lets you throw the snow right where you need to and the bundled 2Ah battery should give you up to 45-minutes of use on a single charge. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

For a more affordable approach, consider the Greenworks 20-inch 13A Corded Electric Snow Blower that’s on sale for $100 today. That’s as much as 50% off the original price and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Now this snow blower isn’t as robust as the lead deal above but it’s still suitable for apartments or sidewalks where a more powerful model isn’t needed. You’ll still find an adjustable chute here along with “easy” electric start and 7-inch wheels. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now that you’ve found a new snow blower, swing by our daily Green Deals roundups for additional price drops on everyday essentials. That includes a solid price this morning on AeroGarden systems, which are discounted just in time for winter.

Greenworks Pro Snow Thrower features:

  • Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems delivers greater efficiency with up to 45 minutes of run time with 2.0 Ah battery
  • Quiet, maintenance-free brushless motor technology
  • Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20″ clearing path
  • Up to 10″ of clearing depth
  • 180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

GreenWorks

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Arlo Q delivers HD feeds and free cloud storage for $80...
Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go sees first pric...
eufy’s laser-guided robotic vacuum and mop drops ...
Osmo STEM toys for iPad and Fire tablet start at $28, t...
OnePlus 8T Android Smartphone with four cameras sees $1...
Cricut Joy crafting DIY machine + $50 gift card now $16...
AeroGarden Bounty makes winter veggies a breeze for $20...
ecobee Smart Thermostats with HomeKit start at $147: La...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Snow Blower (Tool-only) $186, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Chainsaw $59, more

Learn More

Green Deals: WORX 3-in-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher $60, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V Electric Blower $174, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower $300, more

Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower $79, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Escape from Chernobyl, Gone Home, Thunderspace, more

FREE+ Learn More
$40 off

Arlo Q delivers HD feeds and free cloud storage for $80 ($40 off)

$80 Learn More