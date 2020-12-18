Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 50% off Greenworks electric snow blowers from $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Greenworks Electric Snow Blowers. Free shipping is available for all with deals starting at $100. Our top pick is the Greenworks Pro 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $239.20. As a comparison, it originally sold for $449 but trends around $375 more recently. Greenworks is known as one of the best electric outdoor tool brands. This 80V model sports up to 45-minutes of run-time with a 20-inch clearing path. The 180-degree chute lets you throw the snow right where you need to and the bundled 2Ah battery should give you up to 45-minutes of use on a single charge. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

For a more affordable approach, consider the Greenworks 20-inch 13A Corded Electric Snow Blower that’s on sale for $100 today. That’s as much as 50% off the original price and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Now this snow blower isn’t as robust as the lead deal above but it’s still suitable for apartments or sidewalks where a more powerful model isn’t needed. You’ll still find an adjustable chute here along with “easy” electric start and 7-inch wheels. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now that you’ve found a new snow blower, swing by our daily Green Deals roundups for additional price drops on everyday essentials. That includes a solid price this morning on AeroGarden systems, which are discounted just in time for winter.

Greenworks Pro Snow Thrower features:

Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems delivers greater efficiency with up to 45 minutes of run time with 2.0 Ah battery

Quiet, maintenance-free brushless motor technology

Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20″ clearing path

Up to 10″ of clearing depth

180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

