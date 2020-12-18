Cricut Joy crafting DIY machine + $50 gift card now $169 shipped ($230 value)

Target is now offering Cricut Joy Machine with a $50 gift card for $169 shipped. RedCard holders can score it for $160.55 shipped. Target is listing this deal as arriving by Christmas (at the time of writing). Regularly $179, today’s offer is $60 off the regular going rate with the value of the gift card, which is about $20 under the best Black Friday price drop and the best we can find. This is a “smart little cutting, writing, and label making machine” that’s great for taking your home DIY and craft projects to the next level. This package includes the cutting machine, a “premium” fine point blade and housing, fine point pen, standard grip mat, and a free trial membership to Cricut access (new subscribers-only, includes 50 ready-to-make projects). Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More Cricut Black Friday deals below.

A great way to round out your new crafting setup is with the Cricut Joy Starter Tool Set at $10.58 Prime shipped. This 3-piece set includes a spatula for carefully lifting materials, a weeder, and a scraper “to smooth out vinyl decals and remove scraps from your cutting mat.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers.

We also have a some hangover Black Friday Cricut deals still live in the list below:

If you’re still in the market for some Christmas decor, be sure to dive into Amazon’s last-minute sale with deals from $9.50 and its 2020 Handmade Collection of personalized gifts, holiday decor, and more. Head over to our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Cricut Joy crafting DIY machine

DIY Made Easy Whether you are new to DIY, or a seas1d crafter looking for a more convenient way to complete those quick projects. This smart little cutting, writing, and label making machine is perfect for you. Cricut Joy’s small size makes it the perfect companion to the Cricut Air 2 or Cricut Maker machines

Add that personal touch adding that extra touch to your projects is easier than ever. Cricut Joy can make continuous cuts up to 4 feet and repeated cuts up to 20 feet using Cricut smart materials. (Available in Vinyl, HTV Iron On, and Label Vinyl varieties.) No cutting mat needed. Just load and go. Or use other popular materials like Cricut Infusible Ink, Cardstock, or Insert Cards using Cricut Joy Cutting Mats and Cricut Joy Card Mats

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!