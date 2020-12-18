Score the Amazon Echo Dot with a smart LED bulb for just $25 at Amazon or Lowe’s ($35 value)

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Echo Dot with Sengled Smart LED Light Bulb for $24.99 Prime shipped. Also available at Lowe’s. For comparison, the Echo Dot originally sold for $50, though it goes for $25 by itself these days. The additional smart bulb adds around $10 in value, giving you $35 in smart home gear here today. The previous-generation Echo Dot is still a fantastic option for most smart homes. It utilizes the Alexa platform for an expansive ecosystem, and offers a low-cost way to expand your existing voice command reach. Plus, the smart bulbs available here pair to the Echo Dot with no additional hub required. Note: If you’re intending for this to arrive prior to Christmas, your best bet is to order through Lowe’s. Amazon is currently backordered until mid-January before delivery. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On the hunt for the most budget-focused way to expand your smart home? The Echo Flex should absolutely be on your radar. While it doesn’t have as high of a quality speaker as the Echo Dot above, you can pair it with an existing Bluetooth speaker in your home, or just use the built-in one if all it’ll do is command your smart devices. At just $10, it’s a no-brainer buy here, even if you just want to use your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up an additional one.

Don’t forget that we’re also tracking deals on ecobee thermostats and cameras from $100. You’ll find that these offer HomeKit support as well as Alexa integration, meaning they’ll work with the speakers listed above alongside Siri on your iPhone with ease.

Echo Dot features:

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Sengled Smart Bulb – everything you need to start your smart home.

Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design.

Simple to set up and use – To set up your free bulb, plug in and set up your Echo device, plug in your bulb, and ask, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Use your voice to name your bulb and begin using immediately

