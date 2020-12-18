Eddie Bauer Winter Event takes up to 50% off popular styles + extra 50% off clearance

Eddie Bauer is completing your gift lists with up to 50% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, you can score an extra 50% off clearance items with code FESTIVE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. For men, our top pick from this sale is the Microtherm 2.0 Down Jacket. It’s currently marked down to $125 and originally was priced at $249. This jacket is highly-packable and also water-repellant, which is great for winter weather. It also features a bulk-free design so it can easily be layered and the attached hood adds convenience. The zippered pockets make it nice to store essentials and you can find this style in an array of fun color options. With over 350 reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!