Gerber’s Vital Take-A-Part Shears come apart for cleaning + more at $10 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Gerber Vital Take-A-Part Shears for $9.97 Prime shipped. Also at Home Depot. Down from $18, today’s deal saves you 44% and matches our last mention. If you’ve been in the market for a quality pair of scissors to handle anything you throw at it, whether hunting or kitchen tasks, this is the perfect pair. You’ll find that the serrated blade edges easily cut through anything and the ability to take the scissors apart make it simple to clean up after a long day’s work. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the serrated edge or ability to take your scissors apart isn’t a huge deal for you, check out this pair of Scotch 8-inch Precision Scissors. It comes in at $5 on Amazon and offers you a great pair of general purpose scissors for standard household tasks.

Also, did you see the deal that we found yesterday? Fiskars’ 5-inch scissors are currently down to just $1. This includes a 60% discount and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time.

More on the Gerber Vital Take-A-Part Shears:

The ruggedly efficient Vital Take-a-Part Shears are expertly built to break down small game for ultra-easy application and storage. To clean the shears, release the pivot pin, allowing the two blades to separate, then wipe down well for fast storage. The serrated blade edges are perfect for cutting through tough jobs with speed and efficiency, making the Vital Take-a-Part Shears an effective tool for disassembling game on the field.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!