Brooks, ASICS, New Balance, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Running Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s Running Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Boost your winter workouts with deals on Brooks, Reebok, Mizuno, ASICS, New Balance, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders over $89. One of our top picks from this sale is the Brooks Levitate 3 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $80. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $150. These running shoes are great for pavement running or indoor training and they’re lightweight to help keep you quick on your feet. The material is also breathable to promote comfort and a responsive cushioned design helps to give your comfort as well as support. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Holiday Event that’s offering 50% off hundreds of styles.

