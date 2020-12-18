FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Monitor four meals at once with this Bluetooth meat thermometer kit at $36 (40% off)

-
40% off $36

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $35.99 shipped with the code MP2V9UGW and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $60 list price, today’s sale knocks 40% off its regular going rate and is one of the best deals available. While it might not be BBQ season, it’s absolutely a time where we’re all cooking indoors more and more. This thermometer is perfect both for the kitchen and grill, as it packs four probes that can be left in while cooking. Each reports back to the base which offers Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone and allows you to check cooking progress without opening the grill or oven. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

If you can live with only two probes, instead of four, Govee’s Bluetooth thermometer kit is a great choice. You’ll only pay $30 here, which saves an additional $6 from today’s lead deal. It packs very similar features and specs, though the overall design is slightly different.

However, picking up ThermoPro’s instant thermometer is a way to save even more. Coming in at $14.50, this is at least 50% below the options listed above and is the best available. The magnetic back makes it super simple to keep handy at all times, and it reads the temperature in just a few seconds.

Inkbird Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

IBT-6XS wireless grill thermometer has 6 sockets support 6 probes at the same time, which can satisfy your diversified cooking plan. Temperature range is 0-300 C°/32° F ~ 572 ° F; (Short-time measurement); 0-250/ C°32° F~ 482 ° F (continuous monitoring). Please firmly inserted the probes into ports to get accurate readings.

