Rockport’s Reboot Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, dress shoes, more

Rockport’s latest sale is offering up to 70% off sitewide with promo code REBOOT at checkout. This is a wonderful time to update your winter shoes with deals on boots, sneakers, dress options, and more. Expedited shipping options are available to receive your items by Christmas. Our top pick from this sale is the Sharp and Ready Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $78 and originally were priced at $130. This style is sure to give you a polished look and is versatile to wear with jeans or dress pants alike. They’re also lightweight and have a cushioned insole that provides shock absorption and promote all-day comfort. Plus, you can find them in three color options: black, brown, or tan. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

