Timbuk2’s Command Laptop Backpack drops to $47 shipped (Reg. $65) at Amazon, more

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack for $46.95 shipped. Regularly priced at $66, that’s the lowest price in over a year. This backpack features pockets that deliver access to your phone and cards swiftly, which is perfect for traveling or commuting. It can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands.

Plus, Orva Stores (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Parkside Laptop Backpack for $19.99. To compare, this backpack is regularly priced at $140 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style can also hold your 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps to promote comfort. Better yet, if you’re on the hunt for a last-minute gift idea, it offers Prime delivery.

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Winter Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance.

Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack features:

Padded front pocket offers protection for iPad mini

Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry on essentials

Tricot lined floating pocket protects sunglasses or smartphone

Pockets: 2 interior slip, 2 interior zip, 5 exterior

