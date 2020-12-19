FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 50% off Hasbro board games, Disney toys, and much more

-
From $2.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide selection of Hasbro, Disney, and more with board games and toys discounted as low as $2.50 with as much as 50% off. One of our favorites is Risk with Dragons at $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from $30, today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $15. While Risk is quite a classic game, there are five different ways to play this one. You’ll find the classic game mode, but also Dragon Risk, Secret Mission Risk, Risk for two players, and Capital Risk. You can also play with Alexa alongside you, making for a fun, 21st-century rendition of an age-old classic. Rated 4.7/5 stars. There’s quite a bit more to explore at Amazon, so be sure to check out the rest of today’s deals right here.

Prefer digital games these days? Well, did you happen to see the sale we’re tracking on Nintendo eShop discounts? Pricing starts at just $1 and a number of titles are available here. You’ll find classics like PAC-MAN and newer games like BioShock, as well as Final Fantasy, and much more available here.

Also, you’ll want to check out the details on the latest Among Us releases. The captivating game finally made its console debut on Switch earlier this week. Plus, it’ll be coming to Xbox in 2021, giving your young ones more ways to play than just on a phone or PC.

More about Risk with Dragons:

  • PLAY USING ALEXA SKILL: Players have the option of playing this Risk game using Alexa. (Alexa device sold separately. ) Note: sound comes from paired Echo device.
  • DRAGON TOKEN: This Risk game includes a dragon token. Players must destroy the dragon before it destroys their troops. A lucky roll can subdue the dragon and get it out of a player’s territory
  • UNEXPECTED EVENTS: Add the Alexa skill for events that affect the battle. Alexa might send troops your way or put troops in jeopardy. Players never know if Alexa will help or hinder them
  • GAME OF STRATEGIC CONQUEST: Move troops in and engage in battle to conquer enemy territories. Defeat all enemy troops in a territory and get closer to global conquest
  • 5 WAYS TO PLAY: The Risk game features 5 ways to play: Classic Risk, Dragon Risk, Secret Mission Risk, Risk for 2 Players, and Capital Risk

