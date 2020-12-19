KODAK SCANZA converts 35mm, Super 8, + more from film to digital at $120 (Reg. $155)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the KODAK SCANZA Digital Film and Slide Scanner for $119.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $155 and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have old film laying around, this scanner can convert 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8, and 8mm negatives or slides to JPEG digital files within seconds. Compatible with both macOS and Windows, this is perfect for digitizing your old photos without having to send your pictures to a random online company. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’d rather leverage your smartphone’s camera to digitize your film, we’ve got you covered. The KODAK Mobile Film Scanner supports both 35mm film and slides, which means it’s a bit more limited than today’s lead deal. However, coming in at $35, this saves quite a bit, and if all you have is 35mm film, this will get the job done.

Prefer printing your photos as you take them? Well, we’ve got a roundup of instant printing cameras and accessories where prices start as low as $10. Both KODAK and Fujifilm are available here, giving you two brands to choose from.

KODAK SCANZA Film Converter features:

FILM TO JPEG IN SECONDS – Powerful 14/22MP KODAK Film Scanner Converts Old 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Negatives & Slides to JPEG Digital Files

LARGE, BRIGHT 3.5” TFT LCD – High Definition Built-In Color Display Features Adjustable Brightness & Convenient Tilt for Easy Operation & Image Viewing

AN ADAPTER FOR EVERYTHING – Unit Arrives w/Multiple Film Inserts & Adapters for Fast, Flexible Operation; Big One-Touch Buttons Allow for One-Step Scan & Save

