The Lincoln Lawyer is on sale for $3 on Kindle, much more from under $1 in today’s Gold Box

$3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of novels and more on Kindle with prices as low as $0.99. One of our top picks is The Lincoln Lawyer: A Novel (Mickey Haller Book 1) at $2.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $10 and today’s deal is the best available. Based on the bestselling legal thriller on CBS, Mickey Haller is a charismatic defense attorney who thinks he’s taking on a slam-dunk court case. But, something happens and it spirals into a nightmare where he finds himself in a fight for his life. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Not a fan of this style? Well, you’re in luck. There are quite a few other styles and genres on sale today, so be sure to check out Amazon’s landing page for more.

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s First Reads December eBook freebies. Normal pricing is up to $6 and there are a few different books to pick from here. The best part is that all of these books will become permanent additions to your Kindle library absolutely free.

Also, right now we’re tracking magazine subscriptions from under $5 per year. You’ll find GQ, Wired, Men’s Health, Vogue, and many other magazines on sale right now, which is perfect for a variety of readers.

More about The Lincoln Laywer:

Mickey Haller is a Lincoln Lawyer, a criminal defense attorney who operates out of the backseat of his Lincoln Town Car, traveling between the far-flung courthouses of Los Angeles to defend clients of every kind. Bikers, con artists, drunk drivers, drug dealers — they’re all on Mickey Haller’s client list. For him, the law is rarely about guilt or innocence, it’s about negotiation and manipulation. Sometimes it’s even about justice.

