TOPPIN HEPA air purifiers and humidifiers are on sale as low as $24, today only (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Designlibro (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifiers and Humidifiers priced as low as $24. Our top pick is the TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier at $37.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This HEPA air filter utilizes UV light to sterilize the air as part of its purification process. There are three speeds available here, allowing you to run it at a low noise level when needed, but also gives the ability to kick things into higher gear to purify more air at one time. It can handle rooms of up to 100-square feet or so, making it perfect for the bedroom. Rated 4.7/5 stars. There are a few other products on sale as well today, so be sure to give this page a look.

If it’s just a fan you’re after, we’ve got you covered. The Honeywell Quiet Set Personal Table Fan is the perfect way to stay cool once summer comes around. You’ll find four power settings available here, which allows you to dial in exactly what noise level you need. Plus, at $20, this is a budget-focused way to stay cooler when the warmer months roll around.

On the hunt for a smart air purifier? Well, we went hands-on with the Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier earlier in the year. The three filter system makes for a great way to clean your air, plus, since it’s smart, your phone will be able to check up on it as well as make changes to settings on-the-fly.

TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier features:

Air Purifiers for home with UV Light & 4 in 1 Nano-Silver Coating Filter clears out 95% of 0.3-micron airborne contaminants, reduces and absorbs smoke & odors via the nano-silver coating and carbon layer, the UV light and the blue net keep the air clean around you.

Light (3.2lb), small(6.3*6.3*9.3 in) but mighty with large purification area covered(up to 100sq.ft). Perfect for quickly cleaning a wide range of contaminants including dust, pollen, pet dander, cooking and smoke odors in a certain space

HEPA Air purifier runs at low noise level (<37dB) on Low Speed, for your undisturbed sleep or reading; three different fan speeds can be selected according to the actual air quality and space

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!