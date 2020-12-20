FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score some New York Times best-selling Kindle eBooks from just $1, today only

-
AmazonMediaKindle
Shop now $1+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a collection of New York Times best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at $0.99. With a variety of genres and titles to dive into today, now is your chance to stock up on some highly-rated digital reads ahead of winter. Everything will become a permanent addition to your library, with most of the reads usually fetching between $10 and $20, depending on the title. Everything here is also a best-seller at Amazon, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Kindle deals include:

Then dive into our media guide for even more. These magazine subscriptions make the perfect gifts from under $5 per year with titles like GQ, Wired, Men’s Health, Vogue, and more. But there’s also plenty of other ways to save including Amazon’s First Reads December eBook freebies. Then make sure to check out all of the recommendations in our December reading list.

The Golden Compass synopsis:

The modern fantasy classic that Entertainment Weekly named an “All-Time Greatest Novel” and Newsweek hailed as a “Top 100 Book of All Time.” Philip Pullman takes readers to a world where humans have animal familiars and where parallel universes are within reach.

Lyra is rushing to the cold, far North, where witch clans and armored bears rule. North, where the Gobblers take the children they steal—including her friend Roger. North, where her fearsome uncle Asriel is trying to build a bridge to a parallel world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Kindle

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

GoPro HERO8 Black doubles as a webcam at a new all-time...
Winix HEPA 4-Stage Air Purifiers now 20% off starting a...
[Update: Day 20] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’...
Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 85W Pro Dock returns to 20...
Score some new food for your pup or kitten with Amazon&...
Google Pixel smartphones start at $100, today only: Pix...
Google Nest Hello Doorbell sees pre-Christmas discount ...
Save up to 39% on ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuums and mor...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

FREE Learn More
55% off

Microsoft launches massive digital Xbox Black Friday game sale, over 700 titles from $1.50

From $1.50 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Series X, game deals, more

Learn More
Reg. $349

GoPro HERO8 Black doubles as a webcam at a new all-time low of $249 (Save $100)

$249 Learn More
20% off

Winix HEPA 4-Stage Air Purifiers now 20% off starting at $80, today only

$80 Learn More

[Update: Day 20] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More
Reg. $350

Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 85W Pro Dock returns to 2020 low at $50 off

$300 Learn More
30% off

Score some new food for your pup or kitten with Amazon’s up to 30% off sale from $11

$11+ Learn More