Google Nest Hello Doorbell sees pre-Christmas discount from $134.50 (Reg. $229)

Walmart currently offers Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $178.95 shipped. Usually fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and matches our previous mention from Black Friday. Over at BuyDig, you can grab a 2-pack of the video doorbells for $269, dropping the individual price to $134.50 each when code MUQ2 has been applied at checkout. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps and eye on your porch. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and more. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Arlo Video Doorbell at $100 instead. This option trades the deep Google Assistant support for integration with the greater Arlo security ecosystem. It’ll still monitor for package deliveries and more, but without the enhanced motion detection and the like.

Then be sure to swing by our smart home guide for additional ways to elevate your setup without having to pay full price. The Arlo Q Smart Camera is still down to $80, which is joined by price cuts on ecobee’s latest HomeKit thermostats from $147.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

