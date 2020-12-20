FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel smartphones start at $100, today only: Pixel 3 XL $190, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Google Pixel smartphones in refurbished condition from $100. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the Pixel 3 XL 64GB at $189.99 in two styles. Down from its original $899 price tag, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and marks the best we’ve seen to date. With software support locked-in through the new year, Pixel 3 XL sports a 6.3-inch OLED display, 12MP camera, and more. We found it to be one of the best Android devices on the market back in our hands-on review, and it should still do the trick as a budget phone for a family member and the like now. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the discounted Google Pixel Android smartphones right here. With prices starting at $100, there are some even more affordable handsets to be had at some of the best prices to date on unlocked previous-generation smartphones from Google. And just like the lead deal, everything here comes backed by a 90-day warranty.

Then head over to our Android guide for even more ways to save on hardware and more. We’re seeing a $100 price cut on the new OnePlus 8T at $649 alongside Samsung’s Galaxy A51 at $325. Not to mention, all of the best Android app and game deals.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Stay in touch with family and friends with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory keep Android applications running efficiently, and the 8-megapixel, wide-angle front camera fits everyone in the selfie. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage to hold your photos and videos. Text and talk for hours with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory power its Android operating system, and 128GB of storage lets you download plenty of apps. 

