GoPro HERO8 Black doubles as a webcam at a new all-time low of $249 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro HERO8 Black Action Camera for $249 shipped. Down from $349, here you’re saving $100 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $50 and marking a new all-time low at Amazon. While it’s not the latest offering from GoPro, HERO8 Black still packs a robust feature set headlined by 4K60 recording, a waterproof design, and slow-motion capture at 240fps. Throw in other enhancements like HyperSmooth 2.0, and you’ll enjoy gimbal-like movement and stabilization without any additional hardware. It can also double as a webcam for elevating your Zoom call game. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 420 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to expand the recording time of the GoPro HERO8 by picking up a spare official battery and charger for $49 at Amazon. This will ensure you always have an extra battery ready to go when you’re out on an adventure. Otherwise, GoPro’s official 3-Way Tripod Grip is certainly worth a look ,as well.

If you’d rather get into the aerial photography game or upgrade an existing setup, Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro Drones are now down to new all-time lows with up to $566 in savings to be had. Check out both of the discounted quadcopters right here.

GoPro HERO8 Black features:

Capture smooth time lapse videos with this GoPro HERO8 camera. The HyperSmooth stabilization technology offers two levels of stabilization for smooth video reproduction, while the optional media mod offers advanced customization, giving aspiring creators a convenient way of adding more lighting and pro-quality audio to their footage. This GoPro HERO8 camera features a streamlined design with folding fingers at the base for swapping mounts quickly.

