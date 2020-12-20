FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score some new food for your pup or kitten with Amazon’s up to 30% off sale from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Hills puppy and kitten food starting at $11. Across the board, Prime members will secure free shipping which is otherwise available in order over $25. One standout here is a 30-pound bag of Hill’s Science Diet Dry Dog Food at $38.49. Usually fetching $55, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and marks the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Opt for the on-page Subscribe & Save coupon to lower the price even further. This dog food was made for larger breeds and is said to provide “optimal level of calcium for controlled bone growth.” It’s made in the US for some added peace of mind, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,800 customers. More below.

Whether you just have a kitten around the house or don’t want to invest in as large of a bag to start, be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale right here. There are even more options to treat your pet to some new food starting at $11, with various bag sizes available and even some different formulas to the previously-highlighted option, too.

And then now that the food is taken care of, don’t forget about this discount we spotted on Amazon’s bolster pet bed at $24. Slashing the price from the regular going rate by 25%, this is a great way gift for your pet ahead of Christmas.

Hill’s Science Diet Dry Dog Food features:

A large breed puppy food specially made with an optimal level of calcium for controlled bone growth. Uses a balanced set of minerals to promote strong bones and teeth in large puppies. Caloric content: 3970 kcal/kilogram(394 kcal/cup). Uses DHA from fish oil to support healthy brain and eye development for growing dogs. High-quality protein helps your large pup build and maintain lean muscle

