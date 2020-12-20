Winix HEPA 4-Stage Air Purifiers now 20% off starting at $80, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon currently offers the Winix A231 Tower H13 True HEPA 4-Stage Air Purifier for $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, here you’re saving 20% with today’s offer beating the previous price cut by $5 and marking a new all-time low. This 4-stage air purifier is a great way to upgrade the bedroom or office with cleaner air. It’s ideal for rooms sized up to 230-square feet and includes a washable fine mesh filter to collect airborne particles and much more. It’s said to capture 99.97% of airborne allergens, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Shop all of the other deals in today’s sale for some additional ways to keep your space free of allergens and the like. But if you’re looking for a more affordable option, this TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier at $60 will do the trick. It won’t be quite as effective as the discounted options in today’s Gold Box, but will surely keep your space free of allergens in a similar manner.

Then hit up our home goods guide for even more ways to refresh your house ahead of the new year. We’re seeing some notable price cuts on car vacuums from $14 alongside plenty of other essentials for the kitchen and beyond.

Winix HEPA 4-Stage Air Purifier features:

Featuring a 360° All-in-One 4-stage air purification system, this unit removes 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns in size. Winix’s PlasmaWave Technology creates Hydroxyls which help reduce the presence of airborne Bacteria and Viruses. The units built-in Smart Sensors detect and monitor the quality of air in your environment and provides a visual representation of your current air quality. When in Auto Mode, the unit automatically adjusts fan speed to ensure efficient and cost-effective cleaning. Activate Sleep mode for quiet, energy-efficient operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!