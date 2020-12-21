Indoor plants and accessories up to 30% off with deals from $16: Succulents, Aloe Vera, more

Amazon is offering the 16-pack of Shop Succulents Tropical Live Air Plants for $25.19 shipped. Regularly $36, this is a 30% discount, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Including 16 hand-picked air plants, this is great way to score some easy-to-care-for greenery to place around your home/office. With no soil needed here, it’s as simple as a quick spritz of water every couple days or leaving them to float in water for 20-minutes or so once a week (more details right here). Rated 4+ stars from neatly 4,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more indoor plant deals from $16.

More plant and accessory deals:

More on the Shop Succulents Tropical Live Air Plants:

INCLUDED IN PURCHASE | (16) Live Air Plants of Different Species, Hand Selected Each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, and readiness

WATERING NEEDS | Spritz air plants with water every 1-2 days OR fill bowl with water and float air plants in the water for 20-60 mins every week Turn upside down so excess water can drain away

FERTILIZING NEEDS | Use an air plant-specific fertilizer or a bromeliad fertilizer a few times a year OR – use a regular, water soluble houseplant fertilizer at 1/4 of the recommended strength

