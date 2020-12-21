FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Indoor plants and accessories up to 30% off with deals from $16: Succulents, Aloe Vera, more

-
Shop Succulents
30% off From $16

Amazon is offering the 16-pack of Shop Succulents Tropical Live Air Plants for $25.19 shipped. Regularly $36, this is a 30% discount, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Including 16 hand-picked air plants, this is great way to score some easy-to-care-for greenery to place around your home/office. With no soil needed here, it’s as simple as a quick spritz of water every couple days or leaving them to float in water for 20-minutes or so once a week (more details right here). Rated 4+ stars from neatly 4,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more indoor plant deals from $16

More plant and accessory deals:

Head over to our home goods guide for additional price drops on household essentials, decor, and more. Amazon’s 2020 Handmade Collection is another great resource for home decor items and the like. 

But if it’s the last-minute holiday gifts you’re after, we have you covered there as well. Firstly, you’ll want to head over to our last-minute gift guide for some ideas that are still shipping in-time, but be sure to check out this morning’s Best Buy sale for some tech gear that will still land on your door step for the big day. 

More on the Shop Succulents Tropical Live Air Plants:

  • INCLUDED IN PURCHASE | (16) Live Air Plants of Different Species, Hand Selected Each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, and readiness
  • WATERING NEEDS | Spritz air plants with water every 1-2 days OR fill bowl with water and float air plants in the water for 20-60 mins every week Turn upside down so excess water can drain away
  • FERTILIZING NEEDS | Use an air plant-specific fertilizer or a bromeliad fertilizer a few times a year OR – use a regular, water soluble houseplant fertilizer at 1/4 of the recommended strength

