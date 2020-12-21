Stop vacuuming in 2021! iRobot Roomba 960 with Wi-Fi + apps: $280 (Refurb)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 960 with Wifi Alexa/Google Assistant for $279.99 renewed. That’s $120 off regular price and $370 off the new $649 list price though Amazon does offer it at $437 today.

Start a vacuum session with your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant or start via iPhone or Android Apps. This robot vacuum delivers 5x the pickup of 6xx series Roombas and intelligently cleans pet hair while clearing your home of pollen and other allergens.

Features of the iRobot Roomba 960:

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power for improved pick-up performance. (Compared to Roomba 600 Series)

Intelligently maps and cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt 2. 0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.

Ideal for homes with pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t.

Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors.

High-Efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen, and particles as small as 10 microns.

Automatically recharges as needed, and then continues cleaning – until the job is done.

Customize and control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant.

