FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stop vacuuming in 2021! iRobot Roomba 960 with Wi-Fi + apps: $280 (Refurb)

-
AmazonHome GoodsiRobot
Reg. $400 $280

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba 960 with Wifi Alexa/Google Assistant for $279.99 renewed. That’s $120 off regular price and $370 off the new $649 list price though Amazon does offer it at $437 today.

Start a vacuum session with your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant or start via iPhone or Android Apps. This robot vacuum delivers 5x the pickup of 6xx series Roombas and intelligently cleans pet hair while clearing your home of pollen and other allergens.

Features of the iRobot Roomba 960:

  • Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power for improved pick-up performance. (Compared to Roomba 600 Series)
  • Intelligently maps and cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt 2. 0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.
  • Ideal for homes with pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t.
  • Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors.
  • High-Efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen, and particles as small as 10 microns.
  • Automatically recharges as needed, and then continues cleaning – until the job is done.
  • Customize and control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app, Alexa or the Google Assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

iRobot

About the Author

Klipsch’s new T5 II Earbuds with stainless steel ...
Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage hits Amazon low...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Station f...
Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System returns to all...
Home Depot Pro Special of the Week takes up to 45% off ...
Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, A...
Samsung’s Note20 Ultra falls to new Amazon low at...
Indoor plants and accessories up to 30% off with deals ...
Show More Comments

Related

From $48

eufy’s Wi-Fi-enabled RoboVac 25C works with Alexa/Assistant at a low of $99, more from $48

Shop now Learn More
Shop now

Bose ANC Headphones 700 fall to new all-time low of $212 (Refurb, 46% off), more

46% off Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day Apple Sale, AirPods Pro hit $190, Apple Watch SE up to $40 off, more

Learn More
50% off

Fossil’s Holiday Event offers extra 50% off sale items with hundreds of new styles added

From $29 Learn More
Reg. $25

PlantSnap Pro with augmented reality now matching 2020 iOS low at $15 (Reg. $25)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $299

Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max at $150 (50% off)

$149 Learn More
$100 off

Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage hits Amazon low at $399 ($100 off)

$399 Learn More