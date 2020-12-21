J.Crew’s Holiday Event takes 30% off new arrivals: Outerwear, sweaters, pants, more

For a limited time only, J.Crew takes 30% off full-price styles with promo code DECEMBER at checkout. Find great deals on outerwear, sweaters, pants, accessories, and more. Plus, there is only one day left for guaranteed paid holiday delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the women’s Cocoon Italian Wool Coat that’s marked down to $185 and originally was priced at $365. This coat is timeless to wear for years to come and a classic piece you can dress up or down. It’s available in an array of color options and the wool material adds softness as well as warmth. I personally own this coat and would highly-recommend however, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars with over 200 reviews from J.Crew customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

