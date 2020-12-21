FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug drops to $27, more from $15 (Up to 25% off)

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
25% off $15+

The official meross Amazon storefront offers its Smart HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $33, today’s offer saves you $5, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with two individually-controllable outlets. I’ve been using one of these through the holiday season to bring outdoor Christmas lights into the rest of my HomeKit setup, and everything has been flawless so far. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 1,000 customers. Head below for more meross deals from $15.

Other meross smart home deals:

Dive into our smart home guide today for even more price cuts on essentials for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups. Just this morning, an all-time low has returned on Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System at $300, alongside a 50% price cut on Google’s Home Max at $150.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Making the outdoor smart plug ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Meross

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s mid-century Rivet Frederick Leather Sofa...
Citizen’s Echo Wall Clock offers visual Alexa tim...
Add two desktop charging stations to your office with t...
Take $60 off Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) at one o...
Amazon takes 27% off CRAFTSMAN’s 29-piece Drill/D...
Swagtron’s EB-5 Pro folding eBike falls to $450 (...
Today’s LED flashlight deals are compact, recharg...
Sphero’s Swift-powered Programmable Robot Ball hi...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 35% off

Save up to 35% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, garage remotes, more from $19

From $19 Learn More

Green Deals: Fiskars StaySharp Reel Lawn Mower $74, more

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 25W USB-C Outlet $25 (28% off)

$8 Learn More

Tested: meross Smart Lamp delivers HomeKit control at an affordable price

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More
Save $437

Amazon’s mid-century Rivet Frederick Leather Sofa dives to $763 (Reg. $1,200, New low)

$763 Learn More
Reg. $200

Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker + Air Fryer now beating Black Friday price at $110 (Reg. $200)

$110 Learn More
Reg. $80

Citizen’s Echo Wall Clock offers visual Alexa timer alerts for $45 (Save 44%)

$45 Learn More