meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug drops to $27, more from $15 (Up to 25% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront offers its Smart HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $33, today’s offer saves you $5, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with two individually-controllable outlets. I’ve been using one of these through the holiday season to bring outdoor Christmas lights into the rest of my HomeKit setup, and everything has been flawless so far. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 1,000 customers. Head below for more meross deals from $15.

Other meross smart home deals:

Dive into our smart home guide today for even more price cuts on essentials for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups. Just this morning, an all-time low has returned on Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System at $300, alongside a 50% price cut on Google’s Home Max at $150.

meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Making the outdoor smart plug ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime.

