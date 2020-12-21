FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Old Navy’s offering up to 75% off sitewide with deals from $2: Jeans, outerwear, more

-
75% off From $2

For a limited time only, Old Navy takes up to 75% off sitewide with deals starting at just $2. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on outerwear, sweatshirts, button-down shirts, boots, and more. Order by 12/22 with a $22 shipping charge to receive your items by Christmas. Our top pick for men is the men’s Water-Resistant Quilted Liner Jacket is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find it for $36. This jacket is available in two color options and it can easily be paired with jeans, joggers, khakis, and more. It features a quilted design that’s easily packable and it can be layered under pullovers and hoodies alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Dillard’s new markdowns that’s offering up to 60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Columbia, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Klipsch’s new T5 II Earbuds with stainless steel ...
Fossil’s Holiday Event offers extra 50% off sale ...
PlantSnap Pro with augmented reality now matching 2020 ...
Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max at $150 ...
Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage hits Amazon low...
[Update: Day 21] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Station f...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Wars Pinba...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Banana Republic’s Merry and Bright Event takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $25

From $25 Learn More
70% off

Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide + holiday gifts under $20: Sweaters, jackets, more

Under $20 Learn More
30% off

Amazon offering up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel, jeans, outerwear, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
From $14

Under Armour Outlet drops new markdowns at up to 60% off: Pullovers, polos, more

60% off Learn More
50% off

GAP completes your holiday shopping with 50% off everything + extra 20% off your order

+ extra 20% off Learn More
$145 off

This beginner Casio 88-Key Digital Piano Bundle is down to $379 today (Reg. $525+)

$379 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 21, 2020 – AirPods Max first discount, iPad Pro $150 off, more

Listen now
Save $100

Klipsch’s new T5 II Earbuds with stainless steel charging case see 50% price cut to $99

$99 Learn More