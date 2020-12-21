Old Navy’s offering up to 75% off sitewide with deals from $2: Jeans, outerwear, more

For a limited time only, Old Navy takes up to 75% off sitewide with deals starting at just $2. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on outerwear, sweatshirts, button-down shirts, boots, and more. Order by 12/22 with a $22 shipping charge to receive your items by Christmas. Our top pick for men is the men’s Water-Resistant Quilted Liner Jacket is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find it for $36. This jacket is available in two color options and it can easily be paired with jeans, joggers, khakis, and more. It features a quilted design that’s easily packable and it can be layered under pullovers and hoodies alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Dillard’s new markdowns that’s offering up to 60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Columbia, and more.

