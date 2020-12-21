Old Navy’s offering up to 75% off sitewide with deals from $2: Jeans, outerwear, more

For a limited time only, Old Navy takes up to 75% off sitewide with deals starting at just $2. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on outerwear, sweatshirts, button-down shirts, boots, and more. Order by 12/22 with a $22 shipping charge to receive your items by Christmas. Our top pick for men is the men’s Water-Resistant Quilted Liner Jacket is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find it for $36. This jacket is available in two color options and it can easily be paired with jeans, joggers, khakis, and more. It features a quilted design that’s easily packable and it can be layered under pullovers and hoodies alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Button-Down Mock-Neck Sweater $20 (Orig. $60)
- Water-Resistant Quilted Liner Jacket $36 (Orig. $50)
- Button-Down Mock-Neck Sweater $20 (Orig. $60)
- Ultimate Built-In Flex Textured Chinos $30 (Orig. $50)
- Faux-Leather Chukka Boots $40 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals….
Our top picks for women include:
- High-Waisted Stevie Ponte-Knit Pants $20 (Orig. $30)
- Slub-Knit Long-Sleeve Tee $10 (Orig. $20)
- Rockstar Built-In Warm Super Skinny Jeans $26 (Orig. $45)
- Cozy Velour Jogger Lounge Sweatpants $30 (Orig. $35)
- French-Rib Lounge Sweatshirt $20 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Also, be sure to check out Dillard’s new markdowns that’s offering up to 60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Columbia, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!