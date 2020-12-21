Score some Oral-B toothbrush head replacements from $23 at Amazon (Reg. $38+)

Amazon is now offering some great prices on Oral-B Replacement Electric Toothbrush Head packs. First up, the 5-pack of Oral-B FlossAction Toothbrush Refill Brush Heads is now down to $23.26 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save, and remember to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $38 or so, this is the lowest price we can find and one of the best ever at Amazon. These brush heads are compatible with “the entire lineup of Oral-B rechargeable handles, except for Oral-B sonic toothbrushes.” Features include bacteria guard bristles, “a floss-like” cleaning experience, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. Head below for more discounted Oral-B replacement brush heads.

We also spotted a couple other Oral-B replacement head packs down at the same price in the list below. Just remember to opt for Subscribe & Save for the lowest possible price:

This is about as low as it gets right now for official Oral-B replacement heads. While we recommend sticking with the first-party options just to be safe, especially if it’s part of a gift, you could save a few bucks on this highly-rated third-party 8-pack at $22.

Now that your replacement oral care heads are taken care of, dive into our fashion deal hub for a wardrobe refresh or last-minute gift. Today alone we saw J.Crew’s Holiday Event go live as well as Hautelook’s Boot Sale from $35, and Fossil’s Holiday Event with an extra 50% off, just to name a few. Browse through everything right here.

More on the Oral-B FlossAction Refills:

Package includes 5 genuine Oral-B FlossAction Electric Toothbrush Replacement Brush Heads

Bacteria Guard Bristles help keep your brush clean up to three months Inhabits microbial growth that may affect the bristles. The bristles do not kill the bacteria in the mouth of protect you against diseases. Always clean thoroughly after use

The FlossAction toothbrush head provides a floss-like clean for healthier gum on an Oral-B Pro 2000 or higher, does not replace flossing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!