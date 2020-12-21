Today’s LED flashlight deals are compact, rechargeable + more from $15

Amazon is offering the Streamlight ProTac 2L-X 500-lumen Tactical LED Flashlight for $36.91 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal saves over $10 and comes within $1.50 of its all-time low. If you’re on the hunt for a quality flashlight, this is a great option. Designed to be both tactical and functional, this flashlight offers 500-lumens of brightness and is designed to work in all types of conditions. It’s dust tight, waterproof, and ruggedly built, ensuring it’ll last a lifetime. Plus, Streamlight’s ProTac flashlight rechargeable, meaning you won’t have to replace batteries ever again. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

More flashlight deals:

The OLIGHT I3E EOS is perfect for those who want something both compact and budget-focused. I keep one of these in my Leatherman pouch and always have it on me. Coming in at 90-lumens, the I3E EOS is not the brightest light in the world, but it’s more than enough to help you find things in your car or mailbox when the sun goes down. Plus, at under $10, it’s quite easy on the wallet, making this a great option all around.

Streamlight ProTac LED Flashlight features:

500 lumen edc tactical flashlight

Multi Battery Versatility, 2 x CR123A or 1 x Streamlight Rechargeable Kit

Aluminum housing with type II military Spec

Light, extremely durable and abrasion resistant

