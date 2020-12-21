Swagtron’s EB-5 Pro folding eBike falls to $450 (Save 25%), more from $99

Amazon offers the Swagtron Swagcycle EB-5 Folding eBike for $449.99 shipped. Usually fetching $599, today’s offer is good for a 25% price cut, comes within $30 of the all-time low, and is the best price we’ve tracked this year. Swagcycle EB-5 delivers up to 15MPH top speeds with a range of 15.5-miles so you can cruise around the neighborhood or make quick trips into town. Alongside a folding form-factor, this eBike only weighs 37-pounds, making it easy to stow away. It may be winter, but locking in today’s deal will have you ready for the all the action come spring. With over 800 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating you can get a closer look in our review. More details below.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Swagtron Swagskate NG-3 Electric Skateboard for $99. Down from $130, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings and matches the all-time low. This electric skateboard isn’t quite as capable as the lead Swagtron model for commuting and the like, but is geared towards younger riders for getting them in on the EV fun. It can go up to 9.3MPH and features a 2.8-inch longboard-style wheels for a smooth ride. Rated 4/5 stars from 330 customers.

Swagtron EB-5 Pro Folding eBike features:

Turn on the power and twist the throttle to engage the e-bike’s power assist mode. This mode makes the EB-5 a great commuter bike that’s sure to add an extra boost to expedite your daily commutes, especially for those uphill struggles. This way, you can get your heart pumping as you pedal to work and then use the throttle to cruise your way back home.

